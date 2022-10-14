President Joe Biden said Friday he was "stunned" by how Iranians have reacted to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, saying the nation has been "awakened" by the women-led protests and won't be quieted for "a long, long time."

While visiting Irvine Valley Community College in California, Biden made brief comments on the ongoing protests in Iran following ahead of his formal speech, saying that the US stands with the women of Iran. Southern California has traditionally had a very large population of Iranian immigrants.

