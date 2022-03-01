President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address in the US House chamber Tuesday evening, using his biggest platform of the year to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.
According to excerpts provided ahead of the speech by the White House, Biden is set to tout the West's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and condemn the Russian leader for his aggression.
"Putin's war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn't respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home," Biden will say, according to the excerpts. "Putin was wrong. We were ready."
The initial excerpts provided by the White House showed how the speech has evolved in recent days as a result of invasion of Ukraine. The annual speech also marks an opportunity for him to speak directly to the American people about his vision to build a better country, demonstrating how he'll lead America out of the Covid-19 pandemic, into an economic recovery and through the ramifications of a war between Ukraine and Russia.
Biden will recognize his administration's major accomplishments, including the nomination of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court and the passage of his first two major legislative priorities in his first year in office. He'll discuss the prospect of a return to normalcy as Covid cases wane inside a full room where masks are optional -- a marked departure from his joint address to Congress last year, when masks were required and seating was limited. And he will seek to recalibrate an economic message that acknowledges the hardships many Americans are facing amid higher prices, launching a new plan to lower costs for American families.
During the speech, Biden is expected to lay out a plan to fight inflation, saying the nation has "a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation."
"Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains -- let's make it in America," Biden will say, according to the excerpts. "Economists call it 'increasing the productive capacity of our economy.' I call it building a better America. My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit."
As is tradition, first lady Jill Biden has invited guests that represent policies and themes the President will talk about during the speech, her office said. This year's invitations includes Ukraine Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova, according to the Office of the First Lady. Educators, a union representative, members of the tech community, an organizer of Native American causes, a health care worker and a military spouse have also been invited to sit with the first lady in her box above the dais.
Biden's primetime speech about the state of the nation and where the country is headed comes after a sharp decline in the President's' approval rating since he last spoke in front of the joint session of Congress last year. With all eyes on Biden Tuesday night, the White House has made clear that they're keenly aware of the pressure on him to deliver a successful message -- especially as Democrats head into the 2022 midterm elections.
