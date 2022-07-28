When President Joe Biden first spoke to his Chinese counterpart upon taking office last year, he hoped it would set a pattern of regular engagement that might stabilize the world's most important country-to-country relationship.

Seventeen months later, ties between the United States and China have deteriorated to their lowest point in decades. And a potential visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led to warnings from Beijing and a concerted effort by the Biden administration to prevent tensions from spiraling into conflict.

