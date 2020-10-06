Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday that the second presidential debate should not be held if President Donald Trump is still infected with coronavirus, but that he would base his participation in the debate upon recommendations from medical experts.

"Well, I think if he still has Covid, we shouldn't have a debate," Biden told reporters in Maryland. "I think we're gonna have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected and it's a very serious problem."

He continued: "And so I'll be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic, and what the docs say is the right thing to do -- if and when he shows up for debate."

The former vice president also said he looks forward to the debate, which is set to take place next Thursday in Miami.

"I'm looking forward to being able to debate him. But I just hope all the protocols are followed, what's necessary at the time," he said.

Trump, who left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday after receiving treatment for the virus, is among more than a dozen people close to the administration or his reelection campaign who have contracted the virus in recent days.

The President tested positive last Thursday, but it's unclear when he may have contracted the virus as officials haven't disclosed when his last negative test was.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, are set to face off in their only debate of the 2020 cycle.

This story is breaking and will be updated.