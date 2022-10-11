President Joe Biden on Tuesday cast the Supreme Court as more of an "advocacy group these days" than an "even handed" court, as he continues his vocal opposition to the conservative-dominated bench.

"I view this off-year election as one of the most important elections that I've been engaged in because a lot can change because the institutions have changed. The Supreme Court is more an advocacy group these days than it is an even handed" court, the President said during a virtual fundraiser for Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware.

