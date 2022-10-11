President Joe Biden said in an exclusive CNN interview Tuesday he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "rational actor" who nonetheless badly misjudged his ability to invade Ukraine and suppress its people.

"I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly," Biden told Jake Tapper as Russian bombardments on civilian targets in Ukraine signaled another turning point in the months-long war.

