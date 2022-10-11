"I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly," Biden told Jake Tapper as Russian bombardments on civilian targets in Ukraine signaled another turning point in the months-long war.
Tapper's full interview with Biden airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on "CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper."
Biden, his top officials and fellow Western leaders have spent the past several months debating what steps Putin may take as his troops suffer embarrassing losses on the battlefield in Ukraine. Biden himself warned last week the risk of "nuclear Armageddon" was at its highest point in 60 years.
Whether Putin is acting rationally has been a subject of intense debate as leaders work to predict his next steps. While Biden said Tuesday he believed Putin himself was rational, he characterized the Russian leader's aims in Ukraine -- which Putin laid out in an angry speech as he launched the war in February -- as ridiculous.
"You listen to what he says. If you listen to the speech he made after when that decision was being made, he talked about the whole idea of -- he was needed to be the leader of Russia that united all of Russian speakers. I mean, it's just I just think it's irrational," Biden said.
Going further, Biden said Putin wrongly believed Ukrainians would submit to Russian invasion -- a misjudgment that's been disproved by fierce resistance inside the country.
"I think the speech, his objectives were not rational. I think he thought, Jake, I think he thought he was going to be welcomed with open arms, that this was the home of Mother Russia in Kyiv, and that where he was going to be welcomed, and I think he just totally miscalculated," Biden said.
Indeed, a counteroffensive launched by Ukraine last month was successful in retaking territory previously held by the Russians, including critical transportation hubs. The losses proved the latest major embarrassment for Russia, whose military has struggled over the course of the seven-month war.
This week, however, Russia launched one of its fiercest bombing campaigns since invading in late February. At least 19 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded across the country, as far away as the western city of Lviv, hundreds of miles from the war's main theaters in eastern and southern Ukraine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.