President Joe Biden said Thursday the nation is "on the right path" despite recession fears fueled by the latest report from the Commerce Department showing the US economy shrank again in the second quarter.

The nation's gross domestic product fell by 0.9% on an annualized basis from April through June, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday. While there is no steadfast rule governing what defines a recession in the United States, it is commonly understood to be two consecutive quarters of the country's gross domestic product shrinking. But a small group of economists on the Business Cycle Dating Committee officially define when the US economy is in a recession, and they define a recession as involving "a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months."

