President Joe Biden on Wednesday suggested Mark Meadows was "worthy" of being in held in contempt of Congress after the Democratic-controlled House referred the ex-White House chief of staff to the Department of Justice for failing to appear for a deposition with the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
The House formally referred Meadows, former President Donald Trump's final White House chief of staff, to the Department of Justice for criminal contempt of Congress in a 222-208 vote late Tuesday night.
"I don't know enough -- just what I've seen, I have not spoken to anyone. It seems to me he's worthy of being held in contempt," he said.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
