President Joe Biden said in an interview airing Sunday that it's "much too early" to make the decision on whether he will run again for president, marking a shift from what he and his aides have been saying publicly for most of his presidency and injecting fresh uncertainty into his 2024 plans.

"Look, my intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again. But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen," Biden told CBS' Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes" when asked whether he would run.

