Biden says it's his 'intention' to run again in 2024

President Joe Biden said on October 21 that while he has not made a formal decision about running for reelection in 2024. Biden is seen here on October 18 in Washington, DC.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden said Friday that while he has not made a formal decision about running for reelection in 2024, it is his "intention" to do so.

"The reason I'm not making a judgment about formally running or not running, once I make that judgment, a whole series of regulations kick in and I have to be -- I treat myself as a candidate from that moment on. I have not made that formal decision, but it's my intention -- my intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision," Biden told MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart in an interview at Delaware State University in Dover.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.