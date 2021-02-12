President Joe Biden told CNN Friday he is "anxious" to see how Senate Republicans will vote in the impeachment trial and whether they will "stand up."

"I'm just anxious to see what my Republican friends do, if they stand up," Biden said in his first comments about the impeachment trial since the House impeachment managers rested their case on Thursday.

Biden said he does not plan to speak with any senators about the trial or how they will vote.

Biden answered two questions from CNN outside the West Wing after making an impromptu visit to the North Lawn to see candy hearts set up by first lady Jill Biden in celebration of Valentine's Day.

This story is breaking and will be updated.