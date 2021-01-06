President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday called for an end to the chaos as pro-Trump rioters breached the US Capitol, where members of Congress were meeting to certify Biden's win.

"The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America. Do not represent who we are. What we're seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition, and it must end now. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward," Biden said, speaking from Wilmington, Delaware.

"At this hour, our democracy's under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we've seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself. An assault on the people's representatives and the Capitol Hill police sworn to protect them, and the public servants who work at the heart of our republic," Biden said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.