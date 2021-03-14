President Joe Biden said Sunday he wants to see what comes of an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo when asked if the Democratic governor should resign.

"I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us," Biden told reporters on the White House South Lawn, explicitly weighing in on the allegations against the governor for the first time.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has previously pointed to New York Attorney General Letitia James' independent investigation in briefings. White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told MSNBC earlier Sunday that "Every woman that comes forward ... they should be heard, they should be listened to and they should be respected. That's what the President believes, that's what the Vice President believes."

Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to explicitly weigh in on the allegations.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.