The White House is strongly condemning calls from some members of the Republican Party, including some elected lawmakers, to "defund the FBI" in the wake of last week's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The pushback marks the White House's most aggressive response to the FBI's search to date and comes as other Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, are sounding alarms on this message amid heightened threats to law enforcement.

CNN's Josh Campbell, Jessica Schneider, Donie O'Sullivan, Paul P. Murphy, Priscilla Alvarez, and Alex Rogers contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.