President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Friday that includes a provision reestablishing the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, a panel that was dissolved in 2017 when the committee's members resigned over then-President Donald Trump's handling of a deadly White nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"The arts, the humanities, and museum and library services are essential to the well-being, health, vitality, and democracy of our Nation," Biden's executive order states. "They are the soul of America, reflecting our multicultural and democratic experience.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.