Biden ramps up travel schedule as he looks to capitalize on momentum ahead of midterms

President Joe Biden is ramping up his travel schedule the week of September 12 with the midterm elections fast approaching.

President Joe Biden is ramping up his travel schedule this week with the midterm elections fast approaching, with the White House aiming to capitalize on momentum spurred by recent legislative achievements in Congress and dropping gas prices.

Biden is in Boston on Monday to deliver an address on his administration's efforts to cut the number of deaths from cancer in the US in half over the next 25 years. His trip comes on the 60th anniversary of former President John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot" speech in which Kennedy announced his goal of landing a man on the Moon. Biden's speech will be given from the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston.

