President Joe Biden on Wednesday will hold his second closed-door meeting with his senior economic team in less than a week, marking a notable increase in tempo as global markets are rattled by a mix of soaring inflation, Europe's energy crisis and China's downturn.

White House economic officials have also closely eyed the growing tumult in the United Kingdom, as new Prime Minister Liz Truss' economic plan has thrown the economy into turmoil and already drawn a Bank of England intervention, officials say.

