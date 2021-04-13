President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and proposed a meeting in a third country in the coming months as tensions between Russia and Ukraine rise in eastern Europe.

According to a White House statement about the call, Biden and Putin discussed arms control and emerging security issues. Biden also called on Russia to deescalate tensions in Ukraine.

The White House statement said Biden "emphasized the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and voiced "concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine's borders(.)"

The two discussed arms control issues, as well as building on the extension of the New START Treaty. According to the White House, Biden "also made clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to Russia's actions, such as cyber intrusions and election interference."

This is their second known call since Biden took office in January. In March, Biden had also invited Putin to be part of a leaders summit on climate later this month.

The relationship between the world leaders got off to a tumultuous start, with the US adjusting its posture with Russia by finalizing sanctions in the wake of the poisoning and jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, the SolarWinds hack and its placing of bounties on US troops serving in Afghanistan.

During an interview in March, Biden called Putin a killer, saying that the Russian leader "will pay a price" for his efforts to undermine the 2020 US election.

In response, the Kremlin recalled its ambassador to the US for the first time in more than 20 years. Putin responded to Biden's criticisms with a dry wish for "good health" and a proposal for a live televised debate.

The situation between Russia and Ukraine has escalated in recent weeks as the Russians have sent more troops to the area. In response the US has considered sending warships into the Black Sea in the next few weeks in a show of support for Ukraine, a US defense official told CNN Thursday.

The US Navy routinely operates in the Black Sea, but a deployment of warships now would send a specific message to Moscow that the US is closely watching, the official said. The Defense official also said the Navy is continuing to fly reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace over the Black Sea to monitor Russian naval activity and any troops movements in Crimea.

CNN's Betsy Klein, Barbara Starr and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.