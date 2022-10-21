President Joe Biden on Friday gave a window into how he's preparing for a looming political showdown over the debt ceiling, stating unequivocally that he will not relent to Republican lawmakers threatening to send the nation into default if he doesn't meet their demands, but adding that he doesn't support Democrats' efforts to abolish the debt limit entirely.

In remarks at the White House less than three weeks before the midterm elections, the President touted a $1.4 trillion decline in the federal deficit and discussed what he sees as dire fiscal consequences if Republicans regain majorities in Congress. The GOP, Biden argued, will "threaten the very foundations of the American economy if we don't meet their demands."

CNN's Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

