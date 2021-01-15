President-elect Joe Biden has picked Dr. David Kessler, a former head of the US Food and Drug Administration, to lead federal Covid-19 vaccine efforts for the incoming administration, Biden's presidential transition team announced Friday.

Kessler, who is currently the co-chair of the Biden transition's coronavirus task force, will help lead Operation Warp Speed in the new role, helming the group that began under President Donald Trump to speed up vaccine development and distribution.

Kessler previously led the FDA under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Kessler will take over for Moncef Slaoui, who led the effort during the Trump administration.

This story is breaking and will be updated.