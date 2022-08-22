Most of the money from President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure bill is being handed out this summer and fall, nearly a year after passage, just in time for a campaign season he hopes will keep his fellow Democrats in power. But his team's task is getting people to pay attention -- and give them credit for what they did.

Starting Tuesday, Biden administration officials will start a weeks-long blitz across the country -- including in many midterm battleground states, where they'll appear with governors, senators and members of Congress -- with a pitch focused on generating local attention and media coverage, either through in-person or virtual events with local officials.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.