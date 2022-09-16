Biden administration officials are set to meet Friday to discuss a multitude of critical immigration issues as the administration responds to Republican governors sending migrants north in protest of President Joe Biden's border policies.

A White House official said the meeting had been planned prior to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending two busloads of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington on Thursday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also sent two planes carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

