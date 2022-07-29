Biden nominates lawyer who represented Mississippi abortion clinic at Supreme Court in Dobbs case for federal judgeship

Julie Rikelman is seen here in December 2021 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden on July 29 nominated Rikelman for a post on a US appeals court.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Julie Rikelman, who argued the case for the Mississippi clinic before the Supreme Court in the case that led to the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, for a post on an US appeals court.

Rikelman's nomination comes a month after the Supreme Court ruled there is no longer a nationwide right to obtain an abortion. Rikelman represented the Mississippi clinic -- the last in the state -- that challenged a state law barring abortion after 15 weeks.

