The Department of Interior on Tuesday announced it will hold a lease sale for wind energy off the coast of Central and Northern California, bringing the Biden administration's dream of a massive West Coast wind farm one step closer to reality.

The Pacific has enormous potential to generate wind energy, Biden administration officials told reporters in a call last month, and this yet-untapped potential is a major part of President Joe Biden's clean energy goals. Floating offshore wind turbines could unlock up to 2.8 terawatts of clean energy in the future -- more than double the country's current electricity demand, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm estimated during the September call.

