President Joe Biden is "looking" at what executive actions he can take on guns, particularly when it comes to regulating imported weapons and those made with "3D equipment," he told reporters on the tarmac in Delaware on Friday.

"We're looking at that right now," Biden said. "We're looking at what kind of authority I have relative to imported weapons, as well as whether (or) not I have the authority to -- these new weapons that are being made by 3D equipment that aren't registered at all."

"There may be some latitude there as well," he added.

The White House has been weighing whether to issue a number of gun safety measures through executive action even as they publicly press Congress to move ahead on legislation aimed at curbing violence.

CNN previously reported that the executive actions could include requiring background checks on sales of so-called ghost guns and other measures, according to Biden administration officials. The policy considerations come amid a renewed national focused on gun control following a pair of mass shootings in the US.

"Ghost guns" are handmade or self-assembled firearms that don't have serial numbers. The action would officially classify them as firearms, therefore requiring a background check, according to administration officials.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.