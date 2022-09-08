Biden joins world leaders in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II

US President Joe Biden (right) and first lady Jill Biden (left) on September 8 mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II who "defined an era." The Bidens and Queen Elizabeth II (center) are seen here in Windsor, England, in June of 2021.

 Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Thursday, along with leaders from around the world, mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II who "defined an era."

The Queen, the longest-reigning British monarch whose rule spanned seven decades, died earlier Thursday at the age of 96, according to Buckingham Palace.

