Biden is still testing positive for Covid and has a bit of a 'loose cough,' his doctor says

Biden gives a statement from the White House on the killing of al-Zawahiri on Monday, August 1. President Joe Biden continues to test positive for Covid-19 and now has a bit of a "loose cough" as he experiences a rebound case of the virus, his doctor said August 1.

President Joe Biden continues to test positive for Covid-19 and now has a bit of a "loose cough" as he experiences a rebound case of the virus, his doctor said Monday.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo that the President, who first tested positive for his rebound case on Saturday and has tested positive every day since, does not have a fever and that his lungs are "clear."

