President Joe Biden is planning to conduct face-to-face interviews with final contenders for the Supreme Court vacancy as soon as next week, aides say.
The President is making clear to his advisers that he wants to take a measure of the candidates in person, rather than speak with them virtually or by telephone, the aides told CNN.
Biden intends to review biographical and vetting materials on at least four prospective candidates this weekend at Camp David, aides say, and discuss his findings with his team before the interviews are scheduled. The goal is for the private meetings to start late next week, aides say, but the timing could shift depending on the President's weekend progress.
A White House official said a virtual interview remained possible -- based on the schedules of the candidates, along with Covid-related concerns -- but it is the President's strong desire to sit down with at least some of the finalists.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
