President Joe Biden is set to travel to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to speak about his plan to bolster police forces across the nation and reduce gun crime, which includes hiring and training 100,000 police officers over the next five years, according to the White House.

Biden will renew his push for a ban on assault weapons, a senior administration official told CNN, as the White House attempts to seize on the momentum spurred by Congress passing the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades earlier this summer.

