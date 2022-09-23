President Joe Biden on Friday criticized Republicans and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's proposed midterm agenda, describing the plan as a "thin series of policy goals" in his latest campaign speech.

Biden's speech is part of a broader, ramped up effort by the President and the Democratic Party to capitalize on recent political wins and illustrate their differences with Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections. The President's remarks came within hours of McCarthy's event in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, where he unveiled the House GOP platform, dubbed the "Commitment to America."

