Biden feels able to resume physical exercise as Covid-19 symptoms 'almost completely resolved' By Kevin Liptak, CNN Jul 26, 2022

President Joe Biden feels well enough to resume physical exercise on his fifth day with Covid-19, his doctor said Tuesday in a letter.Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote Biden's symptoms have "almost completely resolved" and that his vital signs remain "absolutely normal."Biden will continue to isolate on day five of his infection, O'Connor wrote.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
