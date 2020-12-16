President-elect Joe Biden is expected to get his first Covid-19 vaccination early next week, CNN has learned, and plans to get his shot in public.

"I don't want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take," Biden told reporters Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware.

"When I do it, I'll do it publicly, so you can all witness my getting it done," the President-elect said.

People familiar with the plans say Biden is likely to get his shot next week. The delay has not been borne out of hesitation, aides say, but rather logistics of administering the shot in a public setting.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN's Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.