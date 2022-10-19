The Biden administration will release additional barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve "if necessary" in addition to the 15 million barrels recently authorized to be sold this December, a Biden senior adviser told CNN on Wednesday.

Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser for energy security, confirmed President Joe Biden's plan to authorize an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve on CNN's "New Day" and suggested that any future release would be dependent on global markets and Russia's actions in Ukraine.

