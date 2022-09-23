President Joe Biden has elevated three veteran White House officials to the most senior level of his West Wing staff, highlighting their roles as key players on his team as the administration enters a critical stretch.

Biden promoted Jennifer Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council; Vinay Reddy, Biden's director of speechwriting; and Emmy Ruiz, the White House director of political strategy and outreach, to the role of assistant to the president.

