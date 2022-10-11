President Joe Biden has been thrust into addressing the latest escalations in the war in Ukraine just before a three-state swing through the West Coast to raise money for Democrats running in next month's midterm elections,

Biden convened virtually with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, amid a multi-day deluge of Russian missiles targeting Ukrainian energy facilities. Officials said they expected the meeting to focus on determining where they could bolster support for Ukraine's air defenses and the uncertain energy situation as winter approaches.

CNN's Jo Shelley, Olga Voitovych, Uliana Pavlova, Kevin Liptak, Mick Krever, Sugam Pokharel and Alex Stambaugh contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.