Biden concerned by China's military drills encircling Taiwan but doesn't 'think they're going to do anything more'

On August 8, President Joe Biden said he was concerned about China's recent military exercises around Taiwan but that he didn't believe China would take additional action as it escalates tensions following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit. Biden is pictured here on August 5.

 Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden said Monday he was concerned about China's recent military exercises around Taiwan but that he didn't believe China would take additional action as it escalates tensions following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.

China has spent several days conducting military drills that have essentially encircled Taiwan and restricted access to civilian ships and aircraft in the area. The extensive exercises mark a significant escalation by China after Pelosi's trip to Taipei to show support for democracy on the island, which prompted outrage from Beijing. China views Taiwan as its territory despite never having controlled it.

