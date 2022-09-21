The US will provide another $2.9 billion in additional funding to combat global food insecurity, President Joe Biden announced at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

World hunger is expected to rise this year, in part because Russia's invasion of Ukraine has further disrupted supply chains and increased food prices globally.

