Biden chief of staff doesn't rule out stopping intelligence briefings for Trump

Joe Biden's incoming White House chief of staff on Sunday did not rule out blocking President Donald Trump from receiving intelligence briefings once he is a private citizen.

Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" whether the Biden administration would follow recommendations from a former intelligence official to limit Trump's access to classified information, Ron Klain said, "We'll certainly look for a recommendation from the intelligence professionals in the Biden-Harris administration once they're in place and act on that recommendation."

"So obviously, we don't have those intelligence professionals in place yet. (I) hope the Senate moves to confirm them quickly and then we'll look what they recommend in terms of intelligence sharing going forward," he continued.

Former Trump principal deputy director of national intelligence Sue Gordon wrote in an op-ed published in The Washington Post on Friday that Trump "might be unusually vulnerable to bad actors with ill intent" once he is no longer President.

"He leaves, unlike his predecessors who embraced the muted responsibilities of being a 'former,' with a stated agenda to stay engaged in politics and policy," she wrote. "No departing president in the modern era has hinted at or planned on becoming a political actor immediately after leaving office."

Gordon's op-ed came in the wake of Trump's role inciting a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

Klain told Tapper that the incoming Biden administration has concerns about threats to state capitol buildings across the country ahead of Inauguration Day. But he added that he thinks the Secret Service and the more than 20,000 National Guard troops will keep Washington, DC, and inaugurations events safe.

"These broader threats, Jake, are concerning," Klain said. "The President did incite this mob on January, 6 and that's very, very, disconcerting. ... We are obviously getting briefings from the outgoing administration about the efforts to try to secure state capitals, secure Washington, DC."

