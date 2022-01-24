President Joe Biden was heard calling a reporter from the Fox channel a "stupid son of a b*tch" on a hot microphone following a White House event Monday afternoon.
The President's profane remark came as reporters were shouting questions while exiting the East Room following a White House Competition Council meeting on efforts to lower prices.
Fox White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden, "Would you take a question on inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?"
"It's a great asset -- more inflation," Biden deadpanned. "What a stupid son of a b*tch."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.