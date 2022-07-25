President Joe Biden castigated his predecessor Monday for failing to respond to the January 6, 2021, insurrection, contrasting Donald Trump's lack of action with the heroics of police officers responding to the Capitol riot.

"Every day we rely on law enforcement to save lives. Then, on January 6, we relied on law enforcement to save our democracy," Biden said in remarks delivered virtually to a conference for Black law enforcement officials being held in Florida.

