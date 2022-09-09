President Joe Biden on Thursday criticized Republican lawmakers who voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill last year but have taken credit for projects made possible by the $1.2 trillion law.

"We got a little help from Republicans -- but not a lot -- but enough to get it passed. But the truth is, there are a lot more Republicans taking credit for that bill than who actually voted for it," Biden said at a Democratic National Committee reception in Maryland, another stop for the President as he picks up his campaigning less than two months ahead of the midterm elections.

