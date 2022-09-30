wire Biden calls Nord Stream pipeline leaks a 'deliberate act of sabotage' By Allie Malloy, CNN Sep 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save President Joe Biden on Friday called the Nord Stream pipeline leaks a "deliberate act of sabotage" and accused Russia and President Vladimir Putin of "pumping out disinformation and lies."Biden said that the US is working with allies to "get to the bottom of exactly -- precisely what happened" and he has already directed resources to help allies enhance protection of the pipeline."Let me say this, it was a deliberate act of sabotage and now the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies," Biden said Friday.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Business Dance Arts Center to host Nutcracker Coffee Crawl this weekend +2 Education High school students to develop skills at Friday leadership event Local News Mosaic, Mayo Clinic celebrate 10-year partnership Business Downtown hotel construction to start in summer of 2023 More Local News → 0:45 Sunny Friday Forecast 8 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 1:01 National Video "Focus on Eczema" is the theme of this October's Eczema Awareness Month, presented by the National Eczema Association National Video Water board in Worden and Ballantine testing five wells as part of ongoing effort to make the tap water drinkable again 5:34 National Video High Five Friday
