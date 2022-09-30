President Joe Biden on Friday called the Nord Stream pipeline leaks a "deliberate act of sabotage" and accused Russia and President Vladimir Putin of "pumping out disinformation and lies."

Biden said that the US is working with allies to "get to the bottom of exactly -- precisely what happened" and he has already directed resources to help allies enhance protection of the pipeline.

