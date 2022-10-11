White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden believes that all Los Angeles City Council members who took part in a racist conversation uncovered this week should all "step down."

"The President is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should. He believes that they all should resign. The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable and it was appalling. They should all step down," Jean-Pierre said at Tuesday's briefing.

CNN's Chris Boyette, Stella Chan, Ray Sanchez, Camila Bernal, Sarah Moon and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

