Biden being tested for coronavirus following Trump's positive test

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is being tested for coronavirus on Friday morning, following President Donald Trump's disclosure that he had tested positive just days after the first debate.

There was no contact from the Trump campaign or the White House to alert the Biden campaign of possible exposure, a senior Biden campaign official who was with the former vice president at the debate said. That aide said Biden's campaign believes there is not much risk because "we were never near them."

Biden was scheduled to travel to Michigan on Friday. It was not immediately clear Friday morning whether that trip would take place.

The former vice president tweeted well wishes for Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden tweeted Friday morning.

Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon sent the campaign's staff an email Friday morning instructing staffers not to post about Trump's positive test on social media.

O'Malley Dillon also told Biden's campaign staff to "rest assured that our campaign staff, in consultation with health experts have continued to take every precaution to protect Vice President Biden, Sen. (Kamala) Harris, their spouses and our staff. The health and safety of the entire team has been, and will remain, our number one priority."

