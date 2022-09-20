President Joe Biden returns to the green-marbled United Nations stage Wednesday prepared to tout renewed American leadership on Ukraine and the environment, even as the combined effects of a prolonged conflict and economic uncertainty create a dark mood among world leaders.

Biden's second speech to the United Nations General Assembly is a moment for him to herald the US-led effort to back Ukraine and punish Russia for its invasion, along with a new, historic investment in combating climate change.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.