President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he will work with Congress to double again the United States' financial commitment to help developing nations confront the climate crisis.
Biden pledged in April the US would increase its contribution to global climate financing to $5.7 billion a year, putting his new commitment around $11 billion a year.
This is a developing story and it will be updated.
