Biden announces Cindy McCain will endorse him

Cindy McCain, the widow of longtime Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to endorse Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee told donors Tuesday.

The endorsement would follow McCain's appearance in a video about Biden's relationship with her late husband at the Democratic National Convention in August.

At a virtual fundraiser Tuesday, Biden told attendees that Cindy McCain's decision to endorse him followed President Donald Trump's comments, as reported by The Atlantic, referring to those killed and injured in wartime as "losers" and "suckers." John McCain was a prisoner of war in Vietnam after his plane was shot down on a bombing mission. The injuries he sustained in Vietnam led to lifelong disabilities, including the inability to raise his arms over his head.

"Maybe I shouldn't say it, but I'm about to go on one of these Zooms with John McCain's wife, who is -- first time ever -- is endorsing me because of what he talks about with my son and (John), who are heroes, who served their country. You know he said they're losers, they're suckers," Biden said.

Representatives for Cindy McCain did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The high-profile endorsement from the widow of the 2008 Republican presidential nominee comes as Biden attempts to peel off independents and Republicans alienated by Trump's comments and actions -- including in Arizona, which has emerged as a major electoral battleground.

Trump has frequently attacked John McCain by name, including in 2015, when he said he didn't consider McCain a war hero because he preferred those who were not captured.

In a video at this year's Democratic convention, Cindy McCain was featured. "My husband and Vice President Biden enjoyed a 30+ year friendship dating back to before their years serving together in the Senate, so I was honored to accept the invitation from the Biden campaign to participate in a video celebrating their relationship," she said in a tweet about the video.