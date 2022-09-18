US President Joe Biden will join a long slate of world leaders on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral inside London's Westminster Abbey, where royal pageantry will be on full display to pay tribute to a monarch whose rule spanned seven decades.

World leaders, dignitaries, politicians, public figures and European royals are expected to be among the 2,000 attendees.

CNN's Max Foster, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Lianne Kolirin and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

(0) comments

