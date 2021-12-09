President Joe Biden on Thursday honored the late Republican Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas at a congressional tribute ceremony as Dole lied in state at the United States Capitol.
"We meet here in the very heart of American democracy -- the Capitol of the United States of America -- to receive a hero of that democracy for a final time," Biden said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.