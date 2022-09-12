President Joe Biden and members of his Cabinet have been in touch with the unions and companies involved in the high-stakes freight-rail labor negotiations, as alarm about a possible strike continues to grow inside the administration.

Top White House officials have been closely watching US freight rail labor negotiations, keenly aware that any strike would create significant economic and political risk for the Biden administration. For months, officials have sought avenues to forestall a strike that would threaten to cripple critical arteries of the US economy, but those efforts have grown more intense -- and elevated -- in recent days as the Friday deadline for an agreement looms.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

